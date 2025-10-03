DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities 03-Oct-2025 / 06:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities DATE: October 02, 2025 In line with the decision of our Bank's Board of Directors dated October 2, 2025 and numbered 2535, it was resolved that, for the purposes of disclosure in the application to be submitted to the Capital Markets Board regarding the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities (ABS/VDMK) within the scope of the Communiqué on Asset-Backed or Mortgage-Backed Securities No. III-58.1, to be carried out by the "TMKS Garanti BBVA Birinci Varlik Finansmani Fonu " established by Birlesik Ipotek Finansmani A.S. (Türkiye Securitization Company-Türkiye Menkul Kiymetlestirme Sirketi), the issuance ceiling of the ABS's (VDMK) be determined as TL 50.000.000.000. The related issuances are subject to the approval of the Capital Markets Board. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 404024 EQS News ID: 2207810 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2025 01:56 ET (05:56 GMT)