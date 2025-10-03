Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
03.10.25 | 07:46
2,440 Euro
-1,61 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6402,94009:18
Dow Jones News
03.10.2025 08:27 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities 
03-Oct-2025 / 06:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Board of Directors Resolution Regarding the Issuance of Asset-Backed Securities 
 
DATE: October 02, 2025 

In line with the decision of our Bank's Board of Directors dated October 2, 2025 and numbered 2535, it was resolved 
that, for the purposes of disclosure in the application to be submitted to the Capital Markets Board regarding the 
issuance of Asset-Backed Securities (ABS/VDMK) within the scope of the Communiqué on Asset-Backed or Mortgage-Backed 
Securities No. III-58.1, to be carried out by the "TMKS Garanti BBVA Birinci Varlik Finansmani Fonu " established by 
Birlesik Ipotek Finansmani A.S. (Türkiye Securitization Company-Türkiye Menkul Kiymetlestirme Sirketi), the issuance 
ceiling of the ABS's (VDMK) be determined as TL 50.000.000.000. The related issuances are subject to the approval of 
the Capital Markets Board. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  404024 
EQS News ID:  2207810 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2207810&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 01:56 ET (05:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.