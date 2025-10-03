Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
03.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      49,826 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      390.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      384.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      387.2666p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,205,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,840,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,826

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.2666

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
8                389.60     08:09:39          00030195774TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               389.60     08:09:48          00030195775TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                390.00     08:16:32          00030195897TRDU0      XLON 
 
202               390.00     08:16:32          00030195896TRDU0      XLON 
 
412               390.00     08:16:32          00030195895TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               389.40     08:17:43          00030195902TRDU0      XLON 
 
461               389.40     08:17:43          00030195901TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               389.40     08:34:47          00030196003TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               389.20     08:36:59          00030196019TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               389.00     08:36:59          00030196020TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               387.80     08:58:55          00030196113TRDU0      XLON 
 
238               389.00     09:05:25          00030196163TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               389.00     09:05:25          00030196162TRDU0      XLON 
 
470               388.80     09:10:55          00030196229TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               388.80     09:10:55          00030196228TRDU0      XLON 
 
686               389.20     09:18:11          00030196317TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               388.80     09:18:11          00030196319TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,066              388.40     09:35:49          00030196492TRDU0      XLON 
 
349               388.00     09:44:05          00030196530TRDU0      XLON 
 
196               388.00     09:44:05          00030196531TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               388.00     10:02:48          00030196647TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               388.20     10:02:48          00030196646TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               389.60     10:16:07          00030196799TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               389.60     10:16:07          00030196798TRDU0      XLON 
 
219               389.60     10:16:07          00030196797TRDU0      XLON 
 
245               389.60     10:23:19          00030196865TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,035              389.20     10:23:20          00030196868TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                389.20     10:23:20          00030196867TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               389.20     10:23:20          00030196866TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               387.40     10:32:24          00030196932TRDU0      XLON 
 
49                387.20     10:32:24          00030196934TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               387.20     10:32:24          00030196933TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               386.00     10:43:25          00030197011TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               384.80     10:54:53          00030197073TRDU0      XLON 
 
55                384.80     10:54:53          00030197072TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               384.40     10:57:39          00030197095TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               385.40     11:23:14          00030197206TRDU0      XLON 
 
65                385.40     11:23:14          00030197205TRDU0      XLON 
 
318               385.40     11:23:14          00030197204TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               385.20     11:27:08          00030197213TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               385.20     11:27:08          00030197212TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               386.00     11:47:58          00030197289TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                386.00     11:47:58          00030197288TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               386.00     11:47:58          00030197287TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                386.00     11:47:58          00030197286TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               386.20     11:56:14          00030197315TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               385.80     11:59:08          00030197316TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               385.80     12:02:26          00030197341TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               386.20     12:05:41          00030197358TRDU0      XLON 
 
218               386.60     12:29:30          00030197458TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               386.60     12:29:30          00030197457TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               387.00     12:37:03          00030197482TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               387.20     12:45:27          00030197585TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               387.40     12:53:43          00030197613TRDU0      XLON 
 
712               386.40     12:59:05          00030197629TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               386.40     12:59:05          00030197628TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               387.00     13:16:30          00030197773TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               387.00     13:16:30          00030197772TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                387.00     13:16:30          00030197771TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                387.00     13:16:30          00030197770TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               387.20     13:23:45          00030197775TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               386.60     13:27:05          00030197810TRDU0      XLON 
 
288               386.60     13:27:05          00030197811TRDU0      XLON 
 
227               386.40     13:30:31          00030197824TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               386.40     13:30:31          00030197823TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               386.40     13:30:31          00030197822TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               385.60     13:36:18          00030197880TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               385.40     13:43:15          00030197912TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                384.40     13:47:03          00030197945TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
