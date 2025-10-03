DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,826 Ordinary shares purchased: 390.00p Highest price paid per share: 384.40p Lowest price paid per share: 387.2666p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,205,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,840,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,826

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.2666

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 8 389.60 08:09:39 00030195774TRDU0 XLON 603 389.60 08:09:48 00030195775TRDU0 XLON 16 390.00 08:16:32 00030195897TRDU0 XLON 202 390.00 08:16:32 00030195896TRDU0 XLON 412 390.00 08:16:32 00030195895TRDU0 XLON 625 389.40 08:17:43 00030195902TRDU0 XLON 461 389.40 08:17:43 00030195901TRDU0 XLON 547 389.40 08:34:47 00030196003TRDU0 XLON 538 389.20 08:36:59 00030196019TRDU0 XLON 556 389.00 08:36:59 00030196020TRDU0 XLON 525 387.80 08:58:55 00030196113TRDU0 XLON 238 389.00 09:05:25 00030196163TRDU0 XLON 380 389.00 09:05:25 00030196162TRDU0 XLON 470 388.80 09:10:55 00030196229TRDU0 XLON 537 388.80 09:10:55 00030196228TRDU0 XLON 686 389.20 09:18:11 00030196317TRDU0 XLON 626 388.80 09:18:11 00030196319TRDU0 XLON 1,066 388.40 09:35:49 00030196492TRDU0 XLON 349 388.00 09:44:05 00030196530TRDU0 XLON 196 388.00 09:44:05 00030196531TRDU0 XLON 557 388.00 10:02:48 00030196647TRDU0 XLON 561 388.20 10:02:48 00030196646TRDU0 XLON 148 389.60 10:16:07 00030196799TRDU0 XLON 169 389.60 10:16:07 00030196798TRDU0 XLON 219 389.60 10:16:07 00030196797TRDU0 XLON 245 389.60 10:23:19 00030196865TRDU0 XLON 1,035 389.20 10:23:20 00030196868TRDU0 XLON 5 389.20 10:23:20 00030196867TRDU0 XLON 128 389.20 10:23:20 00030196866TRDU0 XLON 531 387.40 10:32:24 00030196932TRDU0 XLON 49 387.20 10:32:24 00030196934TRDU0 XLON 500 387.20 10:32:24 00030196933TRDU0 XLON 574 386.00 10:43:25 00030197011TRDU0 XLON 529 384.80 10:54:53 00030197073TRDU0 XLON 55 384.80 10:54:53 00030197072TRDU0 XLON 545 384.40 10:57:39 00030197095TRDU0 XLON 144 385.40 11:23:14 00030197206TRDU0 XLON 65 385.40 11:23:14 00030197205TRDU0 XLON 318 385.40 11:23:14 00030197204TRDU0 XLON 562 385.20 11:27:08 00030197213TRDU0 XLON 548 385.20 11:27:08 00030197212TRDU0 XLON 319 386.00 11:47:58 00030197289TRDU0 XLON 56 386.00 11:47:58 00030197288TRDU0 XLON 149 386.00 11:47:58 00030197287TRDU0 XLON 23 386.00 11:47:58 00030197286TRDU0 XLON 595 386.20 11:56:14 00030197315TRDU0 XLON 533 385.80 11:59:08 00030197316TRDU0 XLON 528 385.80 12:02:26 00030197341TRDU0 XLON 600 386.20 12:05:41 00030197358TRDU0 XLON 218 386.60 12:29:30 00030197458TRDU0 XLON 335 386.60 12:29:30 00030197457TRDU0 XLON 618 387.00 12:37:03 00030197482TRDU0 XLON 630 387.20 12:45:27 00030197585TRDU0 XLON 573 387.40 12:53:43 00030197613TRDU0 XLON 712 386.40 12:59:05 00030197629TRDU0 XLON 511 386.40 12:59:05 00030197628TRDU0 XLON 169 387.00 13:16:30 00030197773TRDU0 XLON 314 387.00 13:16:30 00030197772TRDU0 XLON 32 387.00 13:16:30 00030197771TRDU0 XLON 48 387.00 13:16:30 00030197770TRDU0 XLON 571 387.20 13:23:45 00030197775TRDU0 XLON 338 386.60 13:27:05 00030197810TRDU0 XLON 288 386.60 13:27:05 00030197811TRDU0 XLON 227 386.40 13:30:31 00030197824TRDU0 XLON 340 386.40 13:30:31 00030197823TRDU0 XLON 600 386.40 13:30:31 00030197822TRDU0 XLON 570 385.60 13:36:18 00030197880TRDU0 XLON 574 385.40 13:43:15 00030197912TRDU0 XLON 69 384.40 13:47:03 00030197945TRDU0 XLON

