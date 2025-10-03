Using Lyon as a case study, an international research team has simulated the effects of rooftop photovoltaic (PV) coverage in an urban area at three levels: 25%, 60%, and 100%. The results have shown that solar panels can raise daytime temperatures by up to 0.72 °C, while cooling nighttime temperatures by up to 0.42 °C. In addition, daytime air conditioning demand has decreased by about 5%.A research team led by scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia investigated the effects of rooftop photovoltaic solar panels on urban temperatures, energy balances, and cooling ...

