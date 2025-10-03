Researchers at University of New South Wales have reported details about a novel sieving-aids technology that improves the separation of metal fragments from other components when recycling end-of-life PV panels. The patented process reportedly enhances the recovery of silver.Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia reported research details of their improved sieving separation method to enhance the recovery of silver and other metals from end-of-life solar panels. The technology has been patented. "The method relies on a simple mechanical sieving process and is enhanced ...

