This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Sandra Kupiszewska Stylec, Revenue Management Director at Poland's Keno sp. z o.o. She says that, without cohesion, even the most diverse teams may struggle to innovate. "Your voice is valuable, and your perspective deserves to be heard. This industry is dynamic and variable; there are no fixed rules that can't be questioned or reimagined," she states.The PV industry is undergoing a massive transformation, from integrating renewables into the grid to reshaping how people use and generate power. Diverse teams bring broader perspectives, fresh problem-solving ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...