Bitget CEO Gracy Chen Supports Inaugural UNICEF Game Jam

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the world's leading Universal Exchange (UEX), is formally supporting the first-ever global UNICEF Game Jam, a virtual hackathon for young people across eight countries to create original video games over 40 days. The initiative is part of Bitget's partnership with UNICEF's Game Changers Coalition and reflects CEO Gracy Chen's ongoing commitment to using blockchain as a force for education, empowerment, and opportunity.

For Gracy, who has become one of the most visible female leaders in the crypto industry, recently being nominated as one of the Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI , the hackathon is not just a platform for creativity but also a gateway for young people, especially girls in emerging economies, to gain access to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) skills. In her view, blockchain and Web3 can become tools to break cycles of poverty by equipping youth with pathways into entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial independence.

"Introducing children to digital skills at an early age is important to accelerate the growth of emerging tech and finance. Too often, access to tech education starts too late and excludes those with the most potential. Emerging technologies such as blockchain offer the tools needed for youth to become entrepreneurs, builders, and innovators on a global scale. We plan to tap into this potential and make the digital space more inclusive and empowering for the next generation of women leaders," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

As a strategic partner of the UNICEF Game Changers Coalition led by UNICEF Office of Innovation, Bitget Academy, the educational arm of Bitget, will help develop UNICEF's first interactive, online and in-person blockchain training module based on video game creation skills development. Support from Bitget will help reach 300,000 people - including adolescent girls, parents, mentors, and teachers with blockchain skills across eight countries.

This new chapter extends beyond education. Bitget has debuted its Lady Forward campaign, expanding into university partnerships, new internship programs, and the launch of a Female Leaders Program to connect women across the blockchain ecosystem, from developers and investors to entrepreneurs and policymakers.

Gracy's advocacy is reinforced through her role as a guest professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). There, she teaches a blockchain course designed for finance and mathematics students, blending academic rigor with case studies, real-world applications, and guest insights from top industry leaders. The classroom, blending the case method from Harvard Business School, pitching sessions, and guests' discussions, becomes a platform for equipping the next generation with the skills to lead in a digital-first economy.

As Blockchain4Her enters its "Lady Forward" era, Bitget is putting inclusion into practice through its collaboration with UNICEF. The collaboration with UNICEF builds on Bitget's broader commitment to connect blockchain and Web3 technologies with initiatives that drive meaningful change that expands digital access, encourages creative learning, and equips young people in developing regions with the tools to thrive in the future global economy.

