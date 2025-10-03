Wood Mackenzie says module prices will climb as China ends export rebates and consolidates polysilicon production.Wood Mackenzie forecasts that solar module prices will rise by up to 9% in the fourth quarter of this year, driven by three factors: the planned consolidation of the Chinese polysilicon industry, supply-side production cuts across the value chain, and the cancellation of China's 13% VAT export rebate from October. "For the last 18 months, developers have benefited from solar modules and energy storage systems being sold at rock bottom prices by Chinese manufacturers attempting to ...

