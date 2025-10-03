Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 09:42 Uhr
Mediso installs true theranostic TheraMAX SPECT/CT at Heidelberg University Hospital

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediso completes the installation of an AnyScan® TRIO-TheraMAX SPECT/CT at the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Heidelberg University Hospital.

AnyScan® TRIO-TheraMAX SPECT/CT has been installed at Heidelberg University Hospital

The system is specifically designed for the clinical needs of theranostic imaging. Its detectors and collimators are developed for Targeted Radionuclide Therapies carried out with radioisotopes emitting alpha and beta particles and have co-emission of high and ultra-high energy gamma photons that are more challenging to image than diagnostic 99mTc. This requires maximized performance for quantitative imaging and dosimetry with theranostic isotopes (i.e. 177Lu, 225Ac, 212Pb, 131I) that is not available with current SPECT/CT systems.

"The TheraMAX expands the imaging capabilities of our department for radioligand therapy. We treat patients with a wide range of novel radiopharmaceuticals labelled with 177Lu or 225Ac, some of them as part of clinical trials for developing improved and more individualized patient care. In addition, the TheraMAX supports our department by increasing the capacity of our department for 99mTc-PSMA scans for radioligand therapy inclusion" said Professor Dr. Clemens Kratochwil, lead physician at Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital Heidelberg. "First scans of patients treated with 225Ac suggest that the duration of whole-body quantitative SPECT/CT may be reduced allowing image-based dosimetry."

The TheraMAX is equipped with three, large surface detectors (up to 5x larger than 12-detector CZT systems) surrounding patients with complete angular coverage in 360°. The 15.9 mm thick NaI crystals ensure improved sensitivity for high energy photons, while the high-density sensor arrangement (123 PMT per detector head) allows high spatial resolution leading to PET-like image quality.

Whole-body SPECT/CT imaging in 225Ac-PSMA therapy is challenging due to the ultra-low count rate from the injected activity in the patient (4-8 MBq). By offering 300% sensitivity gain compared to dual-detector systems, TheraMAX acquires whole-body scans below 30 minutes with minimum 80 cm long Axial FOV.

Beside its outstanding performance in radioligand therapy, TheraMAX excels in all other nuclear medicine procedures. The extreme sensitivity allows ultra-fast quantitative total-body SPECT/CT imaging with 2 meters scan length in 10 minutes for 177Lu therapy and 99mTc bone scans.

"The maximum imaging performance is ensured by the newly developed RoboCart allowing effortless switching between applications with low and ultra-high energy isotopes. This motorized cart automates collimator exchange on all three detector heads simultaneously within 5 minutes," said István Bagaméry, Managing Director of Mediso Ltd.

https://mediso.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785906/Mediso_TheraMAX.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526762/5538860/Mediso_Logo.jpg

Mediso Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mediso-installs-true-theranostic-theramax-spectct-at-heidelberg-university-hospital-302574633.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
