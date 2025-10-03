DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.2861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2594582 CODE: NRJC LN ISIN: FR0014002CG3 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 404048 EQS News ID: 2207868 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

