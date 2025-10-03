Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced transaction with Hightest Resources ("Hightest") to acquire the Skull Creek Uranium Project ("Skull Creek" or 'the Property") in Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, Colorado. Skull Creek is located adjacent to the Company's Red Wash Project and is approximately 20 miles (33 km) west of Homeland's flagship Coyote Basin Uranium Project (see Figure 1). For more details about the Property and the transaction, please see the news release dated September 22, 2025 on the Homeland website at www.homeland-uranium.com or on the Company's profile on SEDARplus.ca).

The Skull Creek Property is comprised of 154 mining claims all located on federal Bureau of Land Management-administered lands and one single state exploration permit administered by the State of Colorado (the "SEP Lands").

"The addition of the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit on the Skull Creek Property is a tremendously exciting acquisition for Homeland. Strategically located in close proximity to our Coyote Basin Project in mining-friendly Colorado, we anticipate Skull Creek providing significant potential operational synergies with Coyote Basin and further strengthens our position in the district. With a dominant land package containing two considerable historical uranium deposits with outstanding expansion potential, Homeland is eager to start drilling at both Coyote and Skull Creek to systematically upgrade these deposits to modern standards and become a key part of the urgently needed resurgence of domestic uranium supply chain in the United States," stated Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO of Homeland.

As part of the transaction, Homeland paid Hightest US$300,000 cash and issued 750,000 common shares of Homeland to acquire a 100% interest in the Property. Hightest retains a 2% NSR royalty on all mineral production from the Property, with the exception of production from the SEP Lands where the royalty is reduced to 1.5%. The royalty can be reduced to 1% should Homeland issue an additional payment of US$1.5 million at any time before delivering to Hightest a notice of the intention to commence commercial production from a mineral deposit located wholly or partially within the Property.

Hightest will also receive potential contingency payments based upon the size of any uranium resource defined on the Property consistent with NI 43-101 standards in the future. Should a mineral resource equal to 10 million pounds U3O8 be defined, Homeland will pay to Hightest an additional U.S.$250,000 in cash and the equivalent of U.S.$250,000 in common shares of Homeland based on the 10-day VWAP immediately prior to the date that Homeland receives the technical report citing resources authored by an independent qualified person. Should the Mineral Resource be equal to or greater than 30 million pounds U3O8, Homeland will pay Hightest an aggregate of U.S.$500,000 in cash and the equivalent of U.S.$500,000 in common shares of Homeland (inclusive of any payments made and shares issued pursuant to previous sentence). If the Mineral Resource is between 10 million pounds and 30 million pounds U3O8 Homeland will pay to Hightest a cash payment and common shares payment determined on a pro rata basis ranging between the 10 million pounds U3O8 and 30 million pounds U3O8 thresholds as described above.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin, Skull Creek and Red Wash uranium projects within the northern portion of the Colorado Plateau in northwestern Colorado. The Colorado Plateau district has been a uranium-producing region of the United States for several decades.

Qualified Person

Roger Lemaitre. P.Eng., P.Geo., the Company's President and CEO, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Figure 1: Homeland Uranium's uranium holdings in the Northern Colorado Plateau

Figure 2: The location of the Skull Creek Property and the Cross Bones Uranium Deposit.

