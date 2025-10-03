Cosentino launches its new Éclos brand: an innovative generation of mineral surfaces featuring Inlayr technology

Éclos® introduces a new category of mineral surfaces with zero crystalline silica, high recycled material content, and groundbreaking layered design system

Its development has involved more than 28,000 hours of research and more than 1,500 hours of testing conducted by Cosentino R&D and Product departments

With Éclos®, Cosentino expands its brand portfolio alongside Silestone®, Dekton®, and Sensa by Cosentino®

MADRID, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosentino, a global leader company in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for architecture and design, announces the global launch of its new mineral surfaces brand, Éclos®, aimed to the kitchen and bathroom countertop market. This launch marks a milestone in the global industry by introducing an entirely new category: "Inlayered Mineral Surface" based on its Inlayr® design technology.

Éclos® combines superior physical and mechanical performance, a 3D integrated design, and a crystalline silica-free composition, while also incorporating more than 50% recycled materials. This innovation reinforces Cosentino's commitment to sustainability and fabricator safety.

"Since our founding, we have been committed to leading innovation rather than following trends. Just as we did with Silestone®, Dekton®, and most recently with Hybriq+® technology for Silestone®. Éclos® involves a new turning point for our industry, an evolution that responds to real market needs and anticipates the future," says Pilar Cosentino, Cosentino Group CEO.

Like Silestone® in 1990 and Dekton® in 2013, Éclos® represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of surfaces for architecture and design. Its development, which involved 50 specialized researchers in different areas, required more than 28,000 hours of research and more than 1,500 hours of testing mainly from the company's R&D and Product departments.

Inlayr® Technology: layered design with 3D realism

Inlayr® technology enables Éclos® to be manufactured using a layered design system. Thanks to an advanced robotics engineering process and innovative decoration techniques, it gives the entire surface a 3D design with unique veins and patterns, and unprecedented depth and consistency. The result is a surface with a three-dimensional design integrated into the edges, with realistic aesthetics and a natural touch and feel that redefine industry standards.

Pioneering composition: zero crystalline silica and almost 90% recycled material

Éclos® also introduces a groundbreaking development in the composition of mineral surfaces. The first collection, which will be available globally in the coming months, has zero crystalline silica in its formulation. Furthermore, all colors use a minimum of 50% recycled materials, while several colors incorporate almost 90% recycled materials, demonstrating Cosentino's dedication to the circular economy.

It's composition, and the formulation developed specifically for this new product, gives Éclos® better flexibility, ductility and impact resistance, making it easier for fabricator and industry professionals to handle and install.

Additionally, through Inlayr® technology, Éclos® offers superior heat resistance that can withstand temperatures up to 220 °C (428°F), including direct contact with cookware immediately after use, making it an ideal solution for kitchen countertops and other high-performance applications.

A paradigm shift in a changing global industry

In a context determined by protectionist policies, tariff disputes, and growing concerns about the safety of materials like quartz, Cosentino is once again leading the path with Éclos®. This new surface category seeks to transform the sector and offers a safe, sustainable, aesthetics design, and high added value alternative.

According to recent reports, the global countertop market will grow at a rate of 3% annually until 2028, reaching $50 billion and 650 million square meters, of which 100 million square meters will be mineral and porcelanic surfaces. The US will remain the largest market, while the largest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and developing countries.

About Cosentino

Cosentino is a global family-owned company that produces and distributes innovative and sustainable surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates, together with its customers and partners, design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people's lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®. These innovative surfaces allow the creation of unique environments and design for the home and public spaces.

Cosentino currently distributes its products in more than 120 countries, from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain), and it's present with its own assets in 32 of them. The multinational has nine factories (eight in Almería, Spain and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain, and more of 180 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90 percent of Cosentino Group's financial turnover comes from international markets. www.cosentino.com

