Tenneco: Monroe Launches Air Spring Range for Commercial Vehicles

Top-Quality Commercial Vehicle Air Springs Feature Multiple Designs for Enhanced Vehicle Safety, Longer Service Life





KONTICH, Belgium, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally respected Monroe® brand has introduced an all-new comprehensive range of air springs for commercial vehicles, featuring an array of engineering enhancements that help increase vehicle safety and productivity through exceptional performance and extended durability. These new air springs are available for and designed to be compatible with a broad range of trucks, buses and other applications from Mercedes-Benz, IVECO, DAF, Renault Trucks, MAN, Volvo, and other vehicle manufacturers.

"Commercial vehicle air springs operate in a brutal environment that demands application-specific design enhancements, premium materials and high manufacturing standards. Monroe Magnum Air Springs are engineered and built for long-lasting performance and help keep vehicles safe in challenging conditions," said Sylvain Gary, Senior Product Manager, EMEA, DRiV.

The new Monroe Magnum air springs range builds on Monroe's longtime leadership as a trusted OE supplier to commercial vehicle manufacturers. Through this extensive OE insight, Monroe engineers have identified and validated several unique spring design and construction improvements that help maximize on-the-job performance and durability. These include:

Premium bellows manufactured from a precise formula of high-quality rubber materials to maintain flexible performance over a longer operating life while resisting ozone, dirt, road grime and harsh weather conditions.

manufactured from a precise formula of high-quality rubber materials to maintain flexible performance over a longer operating life while resisting ozone, dirt, road grime and harsh weather conditions. Flexible new, premium bumper design tested to withstand up to 89 kilonewtons (kN) of force without cracking or breakage.

tested to withstand up to (kN) of force without cracking or breakage. Durable piston designs: Based on application, Monroe Magnum Air Springs feature ultra-high-strength steel pistons engineered for extreme-load vehicles or next-generation lightweight plastic pistons with an advanced anti-corrosion coating.



The new Monroe Magnum range includes convoluted air springs , ideal for axle lifting in multi-axle vehicles as well as pneumatic lifting and vibration isolation in industrial settings; rollover air springs , providing enhanced lateral stability to help maintain vehicle control during cornering and with uneven loads; and complete Assembly air springs available both in long-lasting, lightweight designs (plastic pistons) and ultra-high-strength designs (steel pistons). Each air spring is engineered to maintain the corresponding vehicles' correct ride height and center of gravity, helping ensure loads remain stable and drivers safe in challenging routes.

Air springs play a vital role in maintaining vehicle safety and productivity as well as reducing overall vehicle maintenance costs. By consistently and effectively absorbing road shocks and harsh vibrations, the springs protect other suspension components from premature wear and failure.

"Air spring failure is a leading cause of vehicle downtime for fleets and other commercial vehicle operators," Gary explained. "Distributors and service providers can help customers eliminate premature failures and other costly issues by offering air springs that have been engineered for reliability and durability - all from Monroe, a brand they know and trust."

Visit monroe.comto learn more about Monroe Magnum Air Springs and other world-class Monroe products for trucks, trailers, buses, and construction/off-road equipment.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.



About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion® Ignition business groups, Tenneco drives advancements in global mobility by providing technology solutions across multiple sectors. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.



CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

sesposito@tenneco.com (mailto:sesposito@tenneco.com)





IMAGES & INFO ABOUT AIR SPRINGS:

Link to Showpad (https://driv.showpad.com/share/c6LYPSYtOeJshBLpbWigE)









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfceb85d-dbb3-4e7d-9c3a-66aad8374fc1