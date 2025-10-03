Engie and US-based Luminous have tested autonomous robots at the 250 MW Goorambat East Solar Farm in the Australian state of Victoria, completing panel installation ahead of schedule.From pv magazine Australia The installation of almost 500,000 solar panels at the France-headquartered developer ENGIES's Goorambat East Solar Farm in Victoria will be completed by October 3, thanks in part to a collaboration with US robotics company Luminous, which has trialled its first LUMI S4 fleet during construction. ENGIE Site Representative Justin Webb said commissioning has commenced, and first energization ...

