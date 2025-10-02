Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 19:24 Uhr
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc.: Special Opportunities Fund Declares Distributions For Fourth Quarter of 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") has announced that the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared the next three monthly distributions under the Fund's managed distribution plan.

Under the Fund's managed distribution plan, the Fund intends to make monthly distributions to common stockholders at an annual rate of 8% (or 0.6667% per month) for 2025, based on the net asset value of $16.47 of the Fund's common shares as of December 31, 2024.

The next three distributions declared under the managed distribution plan are as follows:

MonthAmountRecord DatePayable Date
October$0.1098
October 21, 2025October 31, 2025
November$0.1098
November 18, 2025November 28, 2025
December$0.1098
December 16, 2025December 31, 2025

Under the managed distribution plan, the Fund will distribute net investment income, net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time without prior notice to stockholders.

The Fund will issue a notice to common stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

Contacts

For information, please contact:
Thomas Antonucci, Bulldog Investors LLP (tantonucci@bulldoginvestors.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.