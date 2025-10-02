Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A40B6Z | ISIN: CA7409107819
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 08:00
5,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 22:06 Uhr
Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2025, in the following amounts per share:

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesPIC.A$0.08000
Preferred SharesPIC.PR.A$0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
