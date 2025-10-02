Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2025, in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.08000 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.