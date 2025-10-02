Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
WKN: A1W50M | ISIN: US31189P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: F6T
Tradegate
03.10.25 | 09:33
0,996 Euro
-2,33 % -0,024
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 22:06 Uhr
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.: Fate Therapeutics Reports New Employee Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that on October 1, 2025 the Company granted to one newly-hired non-executive employee (i) non-qualified stock options to purchase a total of 60,000 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price per share of $1.25, which was the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by NASDAQ on October 1, 2025, the options grant date, and (ii) restricted stock units (RSUs) representing 45,800 shares of its common stock. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and granted under the Company's Amended and Restated Inducement Equity Plan as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in approximately equal monthly installments over the following thirty-six months, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the Company through each vesting date. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying each RSU award vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the Company through each vesting date.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
212.362.1200
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
