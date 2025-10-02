Anzeige
DT Midstream, Inc.: DT Midstream Announces Successful Guardian Pipeline Expansion Open Season

DETROIT, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced today that it has closed a successful binding open season to award expansion capacity on Guardian Pipeline (Guardian).

Guardian awarded capacity to five shippers totaling 328,103 Dth per day with a targeted in-service date of November 1, 2028.

The newly awarded capacity, combined with expansion capacity previously awarded in July 2025, totals 536,903 Dth per day of expansion capacity on Guardian which is an approximately 40% increase from Guardian's current capacity.

"The strong interest in this expansion capacity is an indication of the growing demand for natural gas in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest region where our pipelines are well-positioned," said David Slater, President and CEO.

About Guardian Pipeline

Guardian Pipeline, L.L.C. is an approximately 260-mile interstate pipeline with current capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf per day. Guardian Pipeline is 100% owned by DT Midstream and is interconnected to DT Midstream's Midwestern Gas Transmission pipeline and Vector Pipeline and serves key Wisconsin demand centers.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.


