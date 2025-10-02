Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.: Martin Marietta Receives Regulatory Approvals for Quikrete Asset Exchange

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (Martin Marietta or the Company), today announced that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its previously announced asset exchange with Quikrete Holdings, Inc. (Quikrete). The transaction is now expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Martin Marietta will acquire aggregates operations with annual production of approximately 20 million tons across Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as $450 million in cash. In exchange, Quikrete will receive the Company's Midlothian cement plant, associated cement terminals, and ready-mixed concrete assets in North Texas.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Specialties business provides high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contacts:

Jacklyn Rooker

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (919) 510-4736

Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com

MLM-G.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Statements and assumptions on future revenues, income and cash flows, performance and economic trends, are examples of forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could affect the Company's forward-looking statements and actual performance.

Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that the Company believes in good faith are reasonable at the time the statements are made, but which may be materially different from actual results. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "outlook", "plan", "project", "scheduled" and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any or all of Martin Marietta's forward-looking statements in this release and in other publications may turn out to be wrong.

Statements regarding the pending Quikrete transaction contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors including, but not limited to: the ability to satisfy closing conditions, transaction costs, integration challenges, market conditions, the impact of the pending transaction on the Company's stakeholders, and other risks described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Martin Marietta's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic filings made with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it considers immaterial could affect the accuracy of its forward-looking statements, or adversely affect or be material to the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.