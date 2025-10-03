Vireo Growth Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Outstanding Senior Secured Convertible Notes of Schwazze

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire approximately 86% of the outstanding senior secured convertible notes (the "Notes") of public U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (dba "Schwazze") from third-party noteholders. The Notes will be acquired at a price substantially below par value, for total consideration of approximately $62 million payable in subordinate voting shares of the Company at closing, at a deemed price per share of $0.54.

The transaction is expected to close later this month. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of necessary approvals.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a pioneering medical cannabis company. Vireo is building a disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. This strategy drives our intense local market focus while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio. We are committed to hiring industry leaders and deploying capital and talent where we believe it will drive the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

