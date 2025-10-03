Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is announcing that, further to the Company's press releases of May 16, 2024, June 21, 2024 and July 19, 2024, the Company is formally providing notice that it will be accelerating the expiry date of the warrants issued in relation to its non-brokered private placement unit offering (the "Offering"). The offering resulted in the issuance of 5,000,000 units at $0.10 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Each Warrant entitled the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on July 19, 2026; provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is at least $0.175 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days) (the "Triggering Event"), the expiry date of the Warrants could be accelerated by the Company to a date that is not less than 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders, which notice may be by way of general press release (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). As at October 3, 2025 the Triggering Event has occurred. The Company has set November 5, 2025 as the Accelerated Expiry Date for the Warrants. All Warrants that are not exercised prior to 5:00 p.m. Calgary time on the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire immediately after such time on the Accelerated Expiry Date. As of October 3, 2025, 4,300,000 of the outstanding warrants have been exercised and only 700,000 remain outstanding.

Rod Matheson states, "With 4,300,000 warrants exercised prior to this notice our shareholders are sending a clear message that they believe in the Company, our vision and the science that the Company is built on. We look forward to their continued support through this warrant acceleration as we continue to progress towards Phase 1 trials."

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. The Company is developing MB-204, a novel fluorinated derivative of the approved anti-Parkinson's drug Istradefylline, the only clinically approved adenosine A2a receptor antagonist. A signicant and growing body of scientic evidence suggests drugs that block the adenosine A2a receptor, such as MB-204, could be useful in treating other neurological diseases such as autism, depression and Alzheimer's Disease. The Company is actively investigating its potential in addressing other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Rett Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome, to expand its therapeutic reach.

