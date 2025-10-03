Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that processing of the LiDAR data collected in the summer 2025 has resulted in the preliminary volumetric estimate of approximately five million cubic metres (5,000,000 m3) of surface quartzite material at the Ptarmigan Project. As disclosed in the Company's June 4, 2025, news release, samples of quartzite material collected from these ridges tested up to 99.99% SiO2 purity, with an average purity of the collected samples of 98.49% SiO2.

As shown in the below image, the Ptarmigan Project contains a number of topographic high ridges which are indicated to be composed of quartzite material based on LiDAR surveying, ground mapping, and 3D modelling. In August 2025, the Ptarmigan quartzite ridges were traversed and ground truthing was completed by geologists. The geological contacts and structures were mapped, and the field data collected was utilized in the 3D model. The 3D model was constructed with the powerful engineering CAD software Civil3D by Autodesk. This is an industry standard design software that specializes in calculating the volume of topographic features, stockpiles, cut and fills, excavation, and other such engineering and scientific applications. Using the digital elevation model topography from the LiDAR and the mapped geological contacts, quartzite zones were established. As the quartzite zones consist of topographically high ridges, preliminary volume estimates were calculated by cutting the ridges down to match the surrounding topography.

The results of the 3D modelling yielded the volumetric estimate of approximately five million cubic metres (5,000,000m3) of quartzite material present in the topographic high ridges. The density of the Ptarmigan quartzite is approximately 2.6 t/m3 (tonnes per cubic metre) as determined by in house laboratory analysis. Rock density was calculated through water volume displacement. Six (6) representative samples were initially weighed to obtain their dry mass. Samples were then placed in a container with a known water level. The subsequent displacement of water was then measured to determine the volume of each sample. The rock density of each sample was then calculated using the dry mass and volume values and an average density of the six samples was calculated. The typical density of quartzite ranges from 2.5 to 2.8 t/m3.1 This volumetric estimate represents quartzite material that is at surface above grade in the form of topographic high ridges and does not consider any material not visible at surface. The potential quantity and grade of this exploration target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The estimate disclosed in this news release is based on surface LiDAR data and limited geological mapping and modelling and does not constitute a mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate as defined by NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

Lab Scale Processing

The Company has completed a preliminary lab scale processing program meant to simulate the typical simple preliminary steps necessary for the generation a high purity product. This lab scale processing consisted of crushing, washing, magnetic separating, sorting, and acid bathing, and does not consider further advanced upgrading methods such as floatation. Samples from this lab scale processing have been sent for purity analysis. The Company is awaiting the results with optimism and will report to the market once received.

Technical Information

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., Director and Chief Operating Officer of Silicon Metals Corp., a qualified person as per National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the scientific information in this new release. Mr. Wladichuk is a professional geoscientist registered in British Columbia and Ontario.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the exploration of the Ptarmigan Project.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to continue its exploration plans at the Ptarmigan Project, that the lab testing of the processed samples will yield positive results and that the Company will have all the necessary resources, including personnel and capital to carry out its business plans.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may not be able to explore the Ptarmigan Project as anticipated, that the results of further exploration of the Ptarmigan Project may not merit further exploration, that the Company may receive unfavourable results from the testing of the processed samples; that the Company will be unable to carry out its business plans as disclosed; changes in applicable legislation impacting the Company's exploration plans; unanticipated costs; loss of key personnel; failure to raise the capital required to carry out the Company's business plans.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

1 2.648g/cm3 = 2648kg/m3 --> Johnson, G. R., & Olhoeft, G. R. (2017). Density of rocks and minerals. In Handbook of Physical Properties of Rocks (1984) (pp. 1-38). CRC Press.

