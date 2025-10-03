On September 24, 2025, the Sanya Tourism Board and Sanya Phoenix International Airport took part in Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong. Hosted by Informa Markets, the conference brought together over 250 airlines from more than 115 countries and 2,500 industry representatives to explore global aviation development and support the recovery of tourism.

During the event, the Sanya delegation held discussions with 15 international aviation enterprises and organizations, including Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Canadian Airports, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Batik Air. Talks centered on new route opportunities, air service rights, subsidy policies, and collaborative market strategies. The delegation also highlighted Hainan's facilitation measures, including visa-free entry for citizens of 86 countries, 240-hour transit visa exemptions, and 144-hour visa exemptions for tour groups from Hong Kong and Macao, as well as available route subsidies to support international connectivity.

Meetings with Japan Airlines emphasized the strong momentum of Sanya's high-end tourism market, which the airline will incorporate into its Asia-Pacific strategy review. Qatar Airways expressed interest in further dialogue on expanding service rights and launching potential direct or charter flights. LOT Polish Airlines discussed the feasibility of Warsaw-Sanya services, aligning with Eastern Europe's growing demand for coastal vacations. Canadian representatives suggested positioning Vancouver as a key hub and pledged to facilitate contacts with Air Canada. At a broader industry level, IATA committed to promoting Sanya on its global platform while sharing insights on aviation best practices.

Although Typhoon "Ragasa" forced some meetings online, the delegation established new links with Azerbaijan Airlines, Air Serbia, and Air Premia. Progress was also made with Batik Air, with both sides reaching a preliminary consensus on a direct Sanya-Kuala Lumpur route and planning to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Looking ahead, the Sanya Tourism Board identified three follow-up priorities: fast-tracking new route negotiations, maintaining continuous engagement with international airlines, and actively participating in the 2026 Asia Routes Conference in Xi'an and the World Routes Conference in Riyadh.

By strengthening partnerships at Routes World 2025, Hainan has deepened its global aviation ties, enhanced its visibility, and taken another step toward building a more open and convenient "Air Silk Road" for international travelers.

