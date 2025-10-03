In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that trontal systems, widespread wildfires and an omega block pattern contributed to highly mixed irradiance anomalies across North America in September. Solar conditions underperformed in much of the West and Midwest, while the Northeast, South, and parts of Canada recorded a strong month.Frontal systems, widespread wildfires and an omega block pattern contributed to highly mixed irradiance anomalies across North America in September, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Solar conditions underperformed in much of ...

