Sarah Conway Joins Ashland Place as a Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the appointment of Sarah Conway as Director, strengthening the firm's global origination capabilities and presence in Europe.

Ms. Conway brings more than 16 years of experience in the aviation industry to Ashland Place with deep expertise encompassing both aircraft leasing and lending. Most recently, she served as Senior Director Aviation Finance at Hamburg Commercial Bank. Prior to that, she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Lessor Origination, Pricing & Structuring at Deucalion Aviation Limited. In this role, Ms. Conway focused on originating transactions, developing relationships with lessors and managing global banking relationships. Prior to Deucalion, she held senior aviation origination and finance roles at MUFG Bank and DVB Bank SE, both in London. Ms. Conway is also a member of the Board of Directors of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT) and an active member on a number of ISTAT committees and initiatives.

"Sarah's arrival underscores our commitment to expanding Ashland Place's global reach and deepening our industry relationships across Europe," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "Her expertise, successful track record and network of high-caliber contacts in the aviation industry will be critical as we continue to expand."

"Sarah's appointment ensures that Ashland Place is best positioned to meet the evolving needs of the industry," said Greg Feldman, Partner, U.S. Corporates at Davidson Kempner. "We look forward to seeing how her addition will accelerate the platform's growth."

"It is an absolute honor to be joining the Ashland Place team at such an exciting stage in its journey," said Ms. Conway. "I have long admired what Jennifer and team have built and accomplished in four short years since its inception. I look forward to building on the team's success."

Based in London, Ms. Conway will ensure Ashland Place is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in this active market. Her appointment follows a series of strategic milestones for Ashland Place. Earlier this week, the platform announced the pricing of its second aviation loan asset backed securitization. In the last quarter, the team also completed its seventh financing facility for Flight Lease and a four-aircraft transaction with Fortress Investment Group and GOAL Aircraft Leasing.

