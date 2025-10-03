Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: Chairman of Lingong Group Wang Zhizhong Leads the Company into a New Era of Globalization

LINYI CITY, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / From technology introduction to independent innovation, from market internationalization to enterprise internationalization, Lingong Group is embarking on a new journey of globalization with greater autonomy and confidence-writing a fresh chapter in the story of Chinese high-end manufacturing going global.

This golden autumn season of harvest, from September 27 to 30, 2025, the 3rd SDLG Global Partners Convention-an industry-wide event for the global construction machinery sector-kicked off in Linyi, Shandong.

On the afternoon of September 27, Mr. Wang Zhizhong, Chairman of Lingong Group, gave a media interview in which he addressed for the first time the company's "parting of ways" with Volvo Construction Equipment after 19 years of cooperation. He also outlined Lingong Group's new globalization strategy and, for the first time, shared insights into the group's 15th Five-Year Plan objectives.

19 Years with Volvo CE: A Profound "Globalization Baptism" and Systematic Upgrade

Since partnering with Volvo Construction Equipment in 2006, SDLG embarked on a far-reaching journey of international cooperation. The partnership not only provided SDLG with technical and managerial support, but also, through independent operations and a dual-brand strategy, significantly enhanced the company's global recognition.

In June 2025, Lingong Group announced the acquisition of Volvo CE's 70% stake in SDLG. As of September 1, the ownership transfer was fully completed.

When asked about the value of this 19-year cooperation, Chairman Wang Zhizhong described it as "a profound globalization baptism and a systematic upgrade." He explained that SDLG absorbed Volvo CE's technology and management systems, while achieving a comprehensive iteration and upgrade in product technology. At the same time, the company introduced its innovative "All Involvement" management model-leaping from introduction, digestion, and absorption to reinvention, and building a complete independent R&D system. By combining local practices with international standards, SDLG has developed an operational mechanism with its own distinctive characteristics, securing a competitive edge against major domestic brands.

On the manufacturing front, SDLG fully implemented and deepened lean production practices. "Among Volvo CE's 18 global manufacturing plants, our factory ranked second in lean production performance, and we were the first in the domestic industry to win the EFQM Global Excellence Award," Wang noted.

The end of the partnership, Wang emphasized, was a joint decision reached after friendly consultations, based on the current global market environment and each party's development strategy. "SDLG was well prepared for this. Going forward, our international growth will no longer be constrained, allowing us to respond more flexibly to global customer needs. This marks an important milestone in SDLG's development history," he said.

Sailing Independently: From "Market Internationalization" to "Enterprise Internationalization"

The conclusion of the cooperation has given SDLG more autonomy and efficiency in decision-making. According to Chairman Wang, SDLG now enjoys clear competitive advantages in product technology, manufacturing, corporate management, AI, and digitalization, with the strength to compete directly with global brands. The company will resolutely pursue "comprehensive internationalization"-not just selling products abroad, but expanding R&D, marketing, services, parts supply, and financial management worldwide.

SDLG has also set a bold strategic goal: "rebuilding a new SDLG overseas," meaning overseas business should reach a scale comparable to its current domestic operations. Wang explained that achieving this vision requires a fundamental shift-from "market internationalization" to true "enterprise internationalization."

SDLG's new globalization strategy is defined as "comprehensive advancement, targeted breakthroughs, building a new framework for internationalization."

Targeted breakthroughs mean concentrating resources on core global markets-especially the top 20 countries that account for 80% of the world's market share. There, SDLG will adopt an independent accounting platform model, granting frontline teams full decision-making authority to achieve rapid breakthroughs and demonstration effects.

Comprehensive advancement refers to in-depth, full-scale localization efforts, including establishing overseas production bases and subsidiaries, creating international financing platforms, localizing talent, distribution channels, and services, and building a complete overseas industrial ecosystem.

A 100-Billion Ambition: Confidence from a "Dual-Engine Drive"

Lingong Group has secured a strong position on the Global Top 50 Construction Machinery Manufacturers list, standing out as a leading "chain master" enterprise in Shandong Province. Chairman Wang Zhizhong expressed firm confidence in achieving the group's target of surpassing 100 billion RMB in revenue by 2030, backed by a clear strategic roadmap and solid industrial foundation.

First growth engine: "Consolidating the core business while developing new growth drivers."

Lingong Group continues to hold leading positions in its traditional strengths-wheel loaders, excavators, and other core products-while expanding aggressively into strategic emerging sectors, including industrial intelligence, new energy, and high-end large-scale agricultural machinery.

Second growth engine: "Accelerating globalization to achieve new overseas breakthroughs."

The international market holds the greatest growth potential. "By 2030, we aim to significantly increase the proportion of overseas revenue, essentially creating another SDLG of comparable scale abroad," said Wang.

Today, Lingong Group has grown from a single construction machinery manufacturer into a diversified, international industrial group, with 83 subsidiaries and 17 member enterprises. The business cluster includes Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG), Lingong Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (LGMG), Lingong Intelligence Information Technology Co., Ltd. (LGIM), Linyi Lingong New Energy Tech Co., Ltd. (LGNE), Lingong Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. (LGAG), covering nine major product lines: wheel loaders, excavators, road machinery, mining equipment, aerial work platforms, industrial intelligence, new energy, and agricultural machinery, etc.

Under unified group management, subsidiaries will pursue coordinated development, sharing resources and complementing strengths. "The dual-engine strategy of domestic and overseas growth, together with multi-business synergy, will provide a solid foundation for our 100-billion target," Wang emphasized.

Global Talent Strategy: Building a World-Class Team

Talent is the cornerstone of globalization. According to Wang, Lingong Group implements a dual-track approach to talent:

Domestic recruitment: actively attracting top technical and managerial talent, providing strong career platforms, and fostering a culture that values and respects talent. Overseas localization: accelerating the recruitment and development of local talent abroad, with emphasis on cross-cultural integration and building strong local teams. Systematic global training: enhancing international talent development through university-industry partnerships, overseas training, and structured programs to cultivate professionals who "understand local markets and connect globally."

"By 2030, we plan for foreign employees to make up about one-third of the group's total workforce-achieving true internationalization of our talent structure," Wang added.

Partnering Globally for a Shared Future

"Lingong Group has entered a high-speed stage of international development. We warmly welcome global partners to join us on this journey and share in the results of our growth," Wang said in his invitation to partners worldwide.

With the conclusion of its cooperation with Volvo CE, a more autonomous and more international Lingong Group is stepping confidently onto the world stage. Against the backdrop of Chinese manufacturing's globalization upgrade, Lingong Group's path of exploration and practice will undoubtedly stand as a significant case in the internationalization of China's high-end manufacturing sector.

About SDLG

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG), first established in 1972, is a leading international manufacturer of construction machinery, and the national-level high-tech company. SDLG produces more than 100 kinds of products in three categories, namely, loaders, excavators and pavement construction machinery. Its pillar products are rated as China Famous-brand Product and Famous Trademark of China. SDLG has received many honorary titles including China's Top 100 Enterprises in Machinery Industry, Leading Enterprise in the Industry, Credible and Reputed Enterprise, Single-item Champion Demo Company in Manufacturing Industry, National Labor Medal, Governor Quality Prize, National Quality Award in Machinery Industry, National Quality Prize, Asia Quality Excellence Prize,EFQM Global Excellence Award and National Quality Benchmark Company, etc.

