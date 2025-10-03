DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Animal Health Market Size to Reach US$ 119.44 Bn by 2033, Driven by Rising Pet Care Investments & Animal Protein Demand

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global animal health market was valued at US$ 58.64 Billion in 2023, rose to US$ 62.69 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 119.44 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% (2025-2033). Growth is driven by rising animal health spending, increasing use of AI, regulatory changes, prevalence of animal diseases, zoonotic concerns, pet insurance uptake, and pet humanization-with AI adoption emerging as the key factor.

At its 92nd General Session (May 2025), the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) adopted Resolution No. 5, launching governance reforms to improve transparency and adaptability. These include refining commission member selection, better documenting stakeholder input, and modernizing procedures, reinforcing WOAH's global role in advancing animal health and welfare.

By product type, the biologics segment from product type is dominating the animal health market with a 30.3% share in 2024

The biologics segment, particularly vaccines, leads the global animal health market due to its preventive and cost-effective advantages. Vaccines protect livestock and aquaculture from infectious diseases, reducing mortality and boosting productivity. With rising concerns about antimicrobial resistance, regulations are shifting the focus from drugs to immunization. Advances in recombinant and vector-based vaccines, along with cost-effective mass immunization programs, make biologics the highest revenue-generating category in veterinary health.

By animal Type, The production animal segment from animal type is dominating the animal health market with a 60.3% share in 2024

The production-animal segment (poultry, swine, cattle, sheep, goats, and fish) dominates the global animal health market due to its scale and economic value. Rising demand for meat, milk, eggs, and seafood drives investment in biosecurity, diagnostics, vaccines, and parasite control. Preventive care is both cost-effective and compliant with regulations on antibiotic use, ensuring safe food supply. Poultry leads by volume for its rapid cycles, pigs and cattle generate high profits, aquaculture is the fastest-growing subsegment, while sheep and goats retain strong regional shares.

North America is expected to dominate the global animal health market with a 43.5% in 2024

North America is expected to dominate the global animal health market due to its large livestock and companion-animal populations, which drive high demand for vaccines, biologics, and pharmaceuticals. The region benefits from advanced veterinary infrastructure, strong research and development, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies, including diagnostics and therapeutics. Additionally, high disposable incomes and increasing pet ownership fuel spending on companion animal health.

The U.S. animal health market is expected to dominate due to its large livestock and companion animal populations, which create strong demand for vaccines, biologics, and pharmaceuticals. The country benefits from advanced veterinary infrastructure, significant investment in research and development, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies, including diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive solutions.

Europe is the second region after North America which is expected to dominate the global animal health market with a 34.5% in 2024

The European animal health market is growing rapidly, driven by Germany, the UK, and France. Strong veterinary services, advanced livestock and poultry farming, and regulatory support from the EMA fuel demand, with a focus on biosecurity and disease prevention. In Germany, widespread use of customized vaccines and biologics, backed by strict regulations and initiatives from the BVL, reinforces its leadership in preventive animal health and reduced antibiotic reliance.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region in the global animal health market, with a CAGR of 7.4% in 2024.

The Asia-Pacific animal health market is growing quickly, led by China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rising prevalence of livestock and poultry diseases, expanding cattle, swine, and poultry farming, and stronger veterinary infrastructure are driving demand for vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Japan benefits from government biosecurity programs, while China's market is expanding rapidly due to its large livestock sectors, increased awareness of biosecurity, and high demand for animal protein.

Brazil Leads Latin America Animal Health Market with Rising Pet Care & Livestock Demand

The Latin American animal health market is set to grow, driven by rising livestock diseases, supportive government funding, economic development, and expanding animal husbandry practices. Brazil leads the region, fueled by its large pet population, diverse animal base, and strong role as a global meat producer with high feed consumption.

Top Players in the animal health market

Top companies in the animal health market include Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco, Merck & Co., Ceva, Virbac, Vetoquinol, Dechra, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, and Bimeda US, among others.

Recent Developments in the market:

In March 2025, AquaTactics, Bimeda's aquaculture division, gained US FDA approval to produce autogenous fish vaccines, enabling customized solutions, with production in Texas and continued development and support from their Kirkland, Washington, site.

In November 2024, Ceva Animal Health, the fifth-largest global animal health player, unveiled its latest investment in European vaccine manufacturing with the construction of a new facility in Hungary with the most advanced technologies, where Ceva will produce fermentation-based multicomponent inactivated vaccines for animals, expanding the capacity of Ceva Phylaxia.

