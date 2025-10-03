Craven 100 Alliance: House Bill 358 Appropriates $10.4 Million for Aerospace Development at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

This week, Governor Stein signed North Carolina House Bill 358.

NEW BERN, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / This week, Governor Stein signed North Carolina House Bill 358, which provides $10.4 million in nonrecurring funds to the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority to support site improvements and infrastructure development at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN).

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is currently in the early stages of expanding its infrastructure to support aerospace companies interested in establishing operations in eastern North Carolina. Approximately 90 acres of airport property have been designated for commercial aerospace development. Planning and construction are already underway, including the recent completion of road access and utility connections.

"This development allows EWN to expand and diversify its capabilities," said Bill Pope, Chairman of the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority. "The past two years have been a period of very active and positive development initiatives for the airport, and this funding helps us continue that momentum."

The new development site is designed to support a wide range of aviation and aerospace activities, including manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as flight and flight test operations. The site's location along EWN's primary, fully instrumented runway will accommodate all types of civil and military aircraft activity, providing a strategic advantage for aerospace companies seeking a first-class operational base in the region.

"This investment shows the state's commitment to making and keeping Eastern North Carolina a competitive hub for the aerospace industry," said Senator Bob Brinson.

Representative Steve Tyson added, "By supporting Coastal Carolina Regional Airport's infrastructure, we will create new opportunities for business expansion and high-quality jobs while supporting the long-term economic development of our region."

This continued investment from the state builds on contributions from multiple partners, including the Federal Aviation Administration, North Carolina Department of Commerce, Craven County, the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority, and Golden LEAF. Private partners, such as FMR Aeronautical Properties, are also supporting the project, helping lay the foundation for sustained aerospace industry growth.

"We are grateful to the State for its meaningful investment in Craven County. Our region will continue to grow, and this investment will ensure Craven County remains a hub for innovation," said Craven County Board of Commissioners Chairman Denny Bucher.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport's aerospace development initiative aims to provide world-class aeronautical infrastructure to attract industry-leading firms to eastern North Carolina. The combination of state funding, local investment, and private partnership positions the project to be a transformative asset for the region.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA REGIONAL AIRPORT



Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) is a modern, full-service airport supporting commercial and private aviation activities. With an easy-to-navigate terminal, friendly staff, affordable parking, quick check-in, and security, EWN boasts one of the Southeast's most accessible and convenient regional airports and an "enjoyable air travel experience." The airport acts as the inbound gateway to New Bern, the Crystal Coast, The Outer Banks, Emerald Isle, Beaufort, Marine Air Station Cherry Point, and Swansboro, and a portal to destinations all over the world. Learn more at FlyEWN.com .

ABOUT CRAVEN 100 ALLIANCE

The Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) is a dynamic public-private partnership dedicated to promoting economic development and prosperity in Craven County, North Carolina. C1A connects stakeholders from city and county governments, as well as the public and private sectors, to drive innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth in the region. C1A's four major initiatives-Workforce Development, Product Development, Investment, and Collaboration-play a vital role in fostering long-term success and regional growth. Learn more about C1A at CravenBusiness.com .

ABOUT CRAVEN COUNTY

Craven County ranks 29 out of 100 counties in North Carolina for size based upon a population of 102,142 and 3 out of 100 for veteran population. Home to North Carolina's first permanent capital, the county covers 707 square miles of the inland coastal region of eastern North Carolina and contains the municipalities of New Bern, Havelock, Bridgeton, Cove City, Dover, River Bend, Trent Woods, and Vanceboro. The County's history contributes to one of its major economic engines - tourism. The 20th century also brought a strong military presence to Craven County with the establishment of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Forward-looking accomplishments can be seen in the areas of facility development, accessibility of services, economic development, conservation of the environment, and efficient, flexible operations. Learn more about Craven County at CravenCountyNC.gov .

