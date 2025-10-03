Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Evelyn Cox as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

"I've had the privilege of working with Evelyn for more than four years at Intrepid and in several prior roles, and her impact has been consistently invaluable," says Mark Morabito, Chairman and CEO of Intrepid. "She combines deep industry knowledge with an ability to communicate complex ideas clearly and effectively, which has been invaluable in building trust with our investors, partners, and stakeholders. Evelyn brings both strategic vision and a collaborative spirit to every initiative. Her decades of experience will continue to be a tremendous asset as we move forward."

Ms. Cox brings over two decades of experience in public markets, with a proven track record on corporate communications, corporate development, marketing and finance in the mining sector. She has played a key role in guiding junior mining companies through growth and development, contributing her expertise to organizations with projects across the Americas. Her career includes contributions to Liberty Gold Corp, Excelsior Mining Corp (now Gunnison Copper Corp.), Alderon Iron Ore Corp, Candente Copper (now Alta Copper), among others, where she has been recognized for her ability to bridge technical, financial, and stakeholder perspectives.

In addition to her executive and consulting roles, Ms. Cox has served as a director for several TSXV-listed companies, gaining governance and board-level experience that continues to shape her strategic perspective. She joined Intrepid in April 2021 as a Corporate Communications consultant and has since taken on an active and evolving role in advancing the Company's corporate strategy, marketing initiatives, and corporate communications efforts.

Ms. Cox holds a B.Sc. in Geological Sciences from the University of British Columbia, where she earned a place on the Dean's Honour List and was a three-time recipient of the Thomas and Marguerite MacKay Memorial Scholarship for academic achievement in Geology.

Stock Option Grant

Certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company have been granted incentive stock options to purchase 1,750,000 common shares of Intrepid at an exercise price equal to $0.445 per share. The options have a 5-year term, expiring October 3, 2030, and vest in equal instalments over a 24-month period.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 20181, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

INTREPID METALS CORP.



On behalf of the Company

"Mark Morabito"

Chairman & CEO

Notes

1 Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 (South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to: the advancement of the Company's projects in Arizona; continued growth; the expected contributions of Ms. Cox; the exploration potential of the Company's other mineral projects; and potential future production.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company can raise additional financing to continue operations; the results of exploration activities, commodity prices, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the availability of labour and materials, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to the failure to access financing, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risk related to unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions and the impact of any future global pandemic on the Company's business, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration and development activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes and cave-ins, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268972

SOURCE: Intrepid Metals Corp.