San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - TruthFinder®, a leading public records search service, today announced the launch of new features designed specifically to support family reunifications across the United States. As adoption rates and estrangement numbers rise, TruthFinder continues to expand its role in helping individuals locate and reconnect with long-lost family members, providing valuable tools for emotional reunions.

The new enhanced systems come as a response to growing demand for reliable family search resources, with millions of Americans separated due to adoption, estrangement, or other life circumstances. According to recent reports, approximately 115,353 adoptions took place in the U.S. in 2019, further underlining the need for services like TruthFinder's.

New Features to Improve Family Reunification Searches

As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding family search capabilities, TruthFinder has introduced several new tools to help users find relatives more efficiently. Key features include:

Advanced Name-Based Searches

Reverse Phone Number Lookups

Address-Based Record Search

These features leverage publicly available records to help users track down lost family members and build connections that may have otherwise been impossible to make. The platform's powerful algorithms and extensive public record databases offer a structured approach to reuniting families and relatives.

A Growing Need for Family Search Solutions

In recent years, TruthFinder has seen a dramatic rise in users seeking to reconnect with family members due to adoption, foster care, and long-term estrangement. As family dynamics continue to evolve, the company remains focused on developing services that meet these unique needs while ensuring privacy and security.

"Our technology is built to facilitate positive, emotional reunions, and we are proud to support families as they reconnect with each other," said Kristle Khoury, Public Relations Director at TruthFinder. "These new tools represent our ongoing commitment to responsible innovation in public records search technology."

About TruthFinder

Founded in 2015, TruthFinder is a San Diego-based public records search service. The platform provides individuals with access to background information, contact details, and public record data to help reconnect with family members, friends, and acquaintances. TruthFinder is known for its commitment to reliability, user accessibility, and continuous product innovation.

Website: https://www.truthfinder.com/

Address: 3111 Camino Del Rio N, Suite 400 San Diego, CA 92108

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268926

SOURCE: FG Newswire