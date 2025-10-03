Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 11:58
12,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) Chief Procurement Officer Honored In Alcott Global's Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2025

Max Chu takes No 2 spot for his leadership style rooted in shared success

TAIPEI, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE:2317) announced that Chief Procurement Officer Max Chu has been recognized in the "Top 30 Supply Chain Leaders of 2025", a distinction organized by executive search firm Alcott Global honoring executives who are transforming global supply chains through innovation, leadership, and resilience.


Chu, a 33-year veteran of the world's largest electronics manufacturer and technology solutions provider and who is instrumental in issuing Foxconn's annual Supplier Responsibility Report, an industry benchmark in Taiwan, took No 2 spot in a top 5 international group that included Microsoft, Conagra Brands, L'Oréal Groupe and Bristol Myers Squibb.

"This honor is a reaffirmation of Foxconn's leading position in global supply chain digitalization and sustainable governance," said Chu. "Facing a complex external environment, we will continue to work with partners to co-create a new paradigm for supply chains that is more efficient, more resilient, and more sustainable."

"This year's winners represent the very best of what modern supply chain leadership looks like: bold, resilient, and people-driven. With 338 nominations, a rigorous jury review, and the voice of more than 2,000 industry peers contributing to the final results, these leaders were not only recognized by their organizations, but by the global supply chain community," said Radu Palamariu, Group CEO of Alcott Global.

Chu is driving Foxconn's digital transformation with a powerful ecosystem of tools like BOMate, a proprietary AI-powered platform that boosts efficiency and shortens development cycles for hundreds of products and components annually. Alongside a 20-minute risk alert system eSCRM and a supplier ESG platform, this trio enables smarter, faster, and more sustainable decision-making.

His collaborative leadership style is rooted in shared success with suppliers as co-creators, encouraging mutual growth by sharing best practices and fostering a digitally empowered, ESG-forward network where innovation thrives. Chu has helped to steer the Group in cutting 1.38 million tons of CO2e from its 2020 baseline and reduced supplier emissions by 16%. These milestones accelerate Foxconn's net-zero journey and build global trust, as shown by recognition from CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and DJSI (Dow Jones Sustainability Index).

About Alcott Global Awards here.

About Foxconn here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613004/Foxconn_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hon-hai-technology-group-foxconn-chief-procurement-officer-honored-in-alcott-globals-top-30-supply-chain-leaders-of-2025-302574642.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
