Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
03.10.25 | 12:51
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Nyce International Plc - Issue of Equity

Nyce International Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2025

NYCE International Plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces it has agreed to satisfy the following invoices for professional services rendered by advisors through the issue of new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

  • £3,750 through the issue of 2,409,736 new Ordinary Shares. The shares are being issued at a price of 0.1556p per share, being the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2025.
  • £3,750 through the issue of 3,995,407 new Ordinary Shares. The shares are being issued at a price of 0.0939p per share, being the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares for the period from 20 June to 10 September 2025.
  • £40,000 through the issue of 20,000,000 new Ordinary Shares. The shares are being issued at a price of 0.2p per share, being the price agreed with the advisor.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 October 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued and voting share capital will consist of 1,551,285,699 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 1,546,341 ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figures may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman

enquiries@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

+44 (0) 20 3855 5551


