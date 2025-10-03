Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bidding for 1.2 GW of renewables with 4.8 GWh of storage to supply peak power under 25-year contracts.From pv magazine India SECI has issued a tender inviting bids for the development of 1.2 GW of renewable energy projects coupled with energy storage systems to ensure an assured peak power supply of 4.8 GWh (1,200 MW x four hours) daily. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with successful bidders, acting as an intermediary between developers and the buying entities, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...