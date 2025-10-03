Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
03.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
IRS Targets Gig Workers Who Skip Quarterly Payments - Clear Start Tax Shares How to Stay Compliant

Freelancers, rideshare drivers, and side hustlers face closer IRS scrutiny in 2025 for missing estimated tax deadlines

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / The IRS is stepping up enforcement against gig workers and self-employed individuals who fail to make required quarterly tax payments, a move that could hit millions of Americans earning income through side hustles, contract work, or freelance jobs. Officials say unpaid estimated taxes are contributing to rising tax debt nationwide, prompting the agency to tighten oversight in 2025.

"Many gig workers don't realize they're responsible for paying estimated taxes throughout the year, not just at filing time," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "If you skip those quarterly deadlines, you can rack up penalties quickly - and the IRS is watching more closely than ever."

According to Clear Start Tax, common oversights include failing to set aside a portion of earnings for taxes, underestimating income from multiple platforms, and assuming that small amounts of income won't attract IRS attention. "The reality is that third-party reporting is stronger than ever," the spokesperson explained. "From rideshare apps to online marketplaces, the IRS is receiving more data - and cross-checking it against reported income."

Tax experts recommend that gig workers track all earnings carefully, use IRS worksheets to calculate estimated payments, and consider setting up automatic payments to avoid missed deadlines. With new IRS enforcement tools coming online, compliance is becoming less optional and more urgent.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

About Clear Start Tax
Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses navigate complex IRS challenges. From audits and unfiled returns to back taxes and relief programs, the firm provides personalized strategies to reduce debt, avoid penalties, and achieve lasting compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-targets-gig-workers-who-skip-quarterly-payments-clear-start-1073995

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
