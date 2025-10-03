For commercial & industrial (C&I) solar, getting the initial "yes" is only half the battle. The real challenge is keeping momentum and closing multi-stakeholder deals that often stall for no clear reason. After decades of relying on traditional sales techniques, I realized that success in today's long-cycle projects demands a fundamental shift from micromanagement to vision alignment, trust-building, and team autonomy.From pv magazine USA In commercial and industrial (C&I) solar, getting to the "yes" can be hard. But keeping momentum and closing the deal? Even harder. After decades in the field, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...