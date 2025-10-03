Transaction increases Franklin Templeton's alternative assets under management to approximately $270 billion

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Apera Asset Management ("Apera"). Apera is a pan-European private credit firm with over €5 billion in assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2025, providing senior secured private capital solutions to private equity-backed companies in Western Europe.

With this closing, Franklin Templeton's global alternative credit AUM grows to over $90 billion, and the firm's total alternative asset strategies now stand at approximately $270 billion in aggregate, as of September 30, 2025, reinforcing its position as a leading manager of diversified alternative asset strategies. Apera complements Franklin Templeton's existing global alternative credit offerings, alongside and as part of Benefit Street Partners in the U.S. and Alcentra in Europe, further diversifying the firm's geographic exposure and capabilities within the private credit asset class.

Founded in 2016, Apera provides senior secured private capital solutions to private equity-backed companies in Western Europe. With offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Luxembourg, Apera has built a strong track record of disciplined underwriting and deep sponsor relationships and brings differentiated capabilities and expertise in the pan-European lower middle market a segment that remains underserved relative to the broader private credit landscape.

In addition to alternative credit, Franklin Templeton's global alternative asset strategies include specialist investment managers focused on private real estate through Clarion Partners, global secondary private equity and co-investments via Lexington Partners as well as hedged strategies, venture capital and digital assets.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.64 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2025. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

