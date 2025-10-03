Anzeige
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + National Cricket League Kicks off Tournament in Dallas

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 3rd

  • Stocks are up fractionally early Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a new high yesterday. AI names boosted the overall market as traders bought tech shares during the government shutdown.
  • September's non-farm payrolls report will not be released today after the Labor Department paused activity during the shutdown. A read on the private sector Wednesday showed the economy lost 32,000 jobs last month.
  • The NYSE welcomes the National Cricket League to celebrate the kickoff of its second season. Its inaugural tournament begins today in Dallas with the NYSE Texas logo on its jerseys.

Opening Bell
National Cricket League celebrates the kickoff of its second season

Closing Bell
FutureCrest (NYSE: FCRS.U) rings the Closing Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2788483/NYSE_Oct_3_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5544919/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--national-cricket-league-kicks-off-tournament-in-dallas-302574779.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
