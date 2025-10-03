Live Interiors: Getting Personal

For interior designer Sarah Tretinjak, great design begins with connection and ends in spaces that feel like home.

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / A San Diego native, Sarah Tretinjak grew up immersed in Southern California's effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle and fascinated by her father's architectural blueprints. That dual influence, of how spaces are created and how they shape our lives, laid the foundation for the stunning interiors she is known for today. As the founder and creative force behind Live Interiors, Sarah has built a devoted following drawn to her warm, layered, and deeply livable spaces, each a personal reflection of the people who live in them.

Natural stone walls and wood ceiling beams add vintage character to a modern kitchen.

"My goal is always to connect with my clients and to find what resonates with them," Sarah says. "How do you want to feel in your home? That's what we want to create."

Whether reimagining a kitchen, renovating a primary suite, or leading a full-home transformation, intentionality sits at the heart of Sarah's process. Across a diverse portfolio of projects, her work feels grounded in a sense of timeless place and beautiful functionality. Each project is unique and embraces her trademark knack for bringing the outdoors in.

"I see my role as part designer, part guide," she explains. "I listen closely, help clients clarify their vision, and then work to make that vision a reality."

From incorporating a family heirloom or beloved piece of art into a design, transforming a favorite silk scarf into a wall-hanging, or sourcing the perfect brass sconces to set the right mood for a space, her designs speak to who her clients are.

"When we're finished, you should feel like this is how your home was always meant to be," Sarah says. "I want my clients to walk in and think: This feels like me."

