Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Live Interiors: Getting Personal

For interior designer Sarah Tretinjak, great design begins with connection and ends in spaces that feel like home.

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / A San Diego native, Sarah Tretinjak grew up immersed in Southern California's effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle and fascinated by her father's architectural blueprints. That dual influence, of how spaces are created and how they shape our lives, laid the foundation for the stunning interiors she is known for today. As the founder and creative force behind Live Interiors, Sarah has built a devoted following drawn to her warm, layered, and deeply livable spaces, each a personal reflection of the people who live in them.

Natural stone walls and wood ceiling beams add vintage character to a modern kitchen.

Natural stone walls and wood ceiling beams add vintage character to a modern kitchen.
Natural stone walls and wood ceiling beams add vintage character to a modern kitchen.

"My goal is always to connect with my clients and to find what resonates with them," Sarah says. "How do you want to feel in your home? That's what we want to create."

Whether reimagining a kitchen, renovating a primary suite, or leading a full-home transformation, intentionality sits at the heart of Sarah's process. Across a diverse portfolio of projects, her work feels grounded in a sense of timeless place and beautiful functionality. Each project is unique and embraces her trademark knack for bringing the outdoors in.

"I see my role as part designer, part guide," she explains. "I listen closely, help clients clarify their vision, and then work to make that vision a reality."

From incorporating a family heirloom or beloved piece of art into a design, transforming a favorite silk scarf into a wall-hanging, or sourcing the perfect brass sconces to set the right mood for a space, her designs speak to who her clients are.

"When we're finished, you should feel like this is how your home was always meant to be," Sarah says. "I want my clients to walk in and think: This feels like me."

Contact Information

Sarah Tretinjak
Founder
sarah@liveinteriorsdesign.com

.

SOURCE: Live Interiors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/live-interiors-getting-personal-1065227

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.