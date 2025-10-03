Levine and Wiss, PLLC, Announces 2025 Scholarship Winner

Congratulations, Angelina Widmer, on winning the 2025 Community Impact Scholarship!

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Levine And Wiss and its team of Westbury personal injury lawyers debuted the Community Impact Scholarship to reward students who've contributed their time and talents to the betterment of in-need communities.

This year, Angelina Widmer 's efforts to address literacy concerns in and around New York City moved the team and secured her $2,500 to dedicate toward her studies at Babson College. Although she pursues higher education in Massachusetts, Widmer is originally from Levittown, NY, and has dedicated many years of her life to serving the New York community.

Widmer's scholarship essay detailed over seven years of work with the New York organization, The Book Fairies. Widmer connected with the literacy program after cultivating a deep love of reading as a child.

As a volunteer and member of the organization's charity board, Widmer oversaw the collection of $1,200 on behalf of literacy initiatives as well as the donation of thousands of books to communities in need.

Widmer's efforts have made her a pillar of literacy activism among her family and friends. Her efforts with The Book Fairies saw her help overcome educational barriers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those efforts also allowed her to marry her passion for competitive swimming and indoor track with book drives, ensuring that she could introduce new audiences to The Book Fairies' literacy initiatives.

With help from family, friends, neighbors, and community members, Widmer has also donated a swath of books to prisons, homeless shelters, and international literacy programs.

Widmer is currently majoring in business at Babson College. She hopes to concentrate in finance, making it easier for her to pursue a career in corporate finance upon her graduation. She intends to continue working with The Book Fairies for years to come, making it easier for the literacy initiative to continue expanding its reach.

Widmer's efforts to improve literacy rates throughout New York State embody the exact kind of compassionate community support that Levine And Wiss wants to reward. The team hopes that future Community Impact Scholarship applicants can follow in Widmer's footsteps and offer a helping hand to others in need.

Future scholarship applicants can read through the Community Impact Scholarship page to learn more about the qualifying criteria and upcoming submission deadlines.

