Cameron Ashley Building Products: Cameron Ashley Expands in Florida With New Fort Myers Distribution Center

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) has opened its newest distribution center in Fort Myers, Florida, strengthening its ability to serve contractors throughout the Gulf Coast. The facility will stock fiberglass insulation, mineral wool, spray foam, rigid board, sheathing, and related accessories, giving customers faster access to the products they need for residential and commercial projects.

"Fort Myers and the surrounding Southwest Florida market are experiencing tremendous construction activity, and our goal is to be right there alongside our customers," said Cameron Ashley Regional Vice President John Gambone. "By opening this new location, we can bring inventory closer to the jobsite, cut down delivery times, and ensure customers can keep projects moving without delay. Just as important, we are local product knowledge experts, committed to helping our customers win more jobs, improve their profitability, and grow their business. We see ourselves as true partners in their success."

The Fort Myers facility joins Cameron Ashley's Lakeland distribution center and follows the highly successful launch of Fort Pierce earlier this year. Together, these sites form a growing statewide network designed to keep pace with Florida's rapid growth. "Jacksonville is up next before the end of the year," Gambone added. "Our commitment is clear -- keep expanding where our customers need us most."

Distribution Center Manager Johnny Walker will lead the Fort Myers team. With more than 15 years of experience in the insulation industry, beginning his career as an installer before moving into operations and sales, Walker brings a deep understanding of both the product and the customer. "I have seen this business from the ground up, and I take great pride in sharing that knowledge with our customers," Walker said. "Our mission here is simple -- get the right materials to customers quickly, while backing it up with expertise they can count on."

The Fort Myers Distribution Center is located at 9385 Laredo Ave, Ste. 170, Ft. Myers, FL 33905 and can be reached at 239-288-0119.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to customers across the lumber and building materials industry.

With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, we stock large volumes of building products locally and offer flexible, customer-centric delivery options through our F^ST same-day or next-day delivery platforms.

Our relationship-driven approach includes the industry-leading PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, as well as exclusive purchasing and show incentives. Customers can shop anytime through either our CONNECT online portal or mobile app, which provide real-time access to product availability, pricing, order history, secure payments, and detailed product specs and warranties.

To learn more or place an order, visit cameronashleybp.com.

