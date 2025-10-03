RedChip Companies, Inc.: Enlivex Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:ENLV) and Lantern Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:LTRN) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 4, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, Chief Executive Officer of Enlivex Therapeutics, will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's recently announced positive Phase IIa topline results for Allocetra in knee osteoarthritis (KOA). Dr. Hershkovitz will share insights into how Allocetra demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in pain reduction and function among patients with age-related osteoarthritis, a population representing a major unmet medical need and a growing billion-dollar market. He will also highlight the Company's clinical roadmap, including the upcoming six-month data readout expected in November 2025 and the planned initiation of a Phase IIb trial in 2026, which are designed to further validate Allocetra's potential as a transformative therapy for millions of KOA patients worldwide.

Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how Lantern is redefining the future of cancer drug discovery and development through its proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR®, which analyzes more than 200 billion oncology data points and leverages 200+ advanced ML algorithms to compress early drug development timelines by up to 70% and reduce costs by 80%. Sharma highlights Lantern's clinical-stage programs (LP-300, LP-184, and LP-284), which address high-need indications such as NSCLC in never-smokers, DDR-deficient solid tumors, and aggressive lymphomas. He also shares how Lantern's capital-efficient AI-driven model, which has enabled 12 oncology programs in just two years at a fraction of traditional development costs, is driving rapid value creation. With multiple upcoming clinical readouts, an expanding AI-driven pipeline, and over 100 issued and pending patents, Lantern is positioned as a next-generation biotech innovator at the intersection of artificial intelligence and precision oncology.

ENLV and LTRN are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit https://enlivex.com/.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR®, leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. Our lead development programs include a Phase 2 clinical program and multiple Phase 1 clinical trials. Our AI-driven pipeline of innovative product candidates is estimated to have a combined annual market potential of over $15 billion USD and have the potential to provide life-changing therapies to hundreds of thousands of cancer patients across the world.

Please find more information at:

Website: www.lanternpharma.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lanternpharma/

X: @lanternpharma

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

