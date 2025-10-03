Anzeige
WKN: A2PUXE | ISIN: US6687711084 | Ticker-Symbol: SYM
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 18:25
23,600 Euro
-1,67 % -0,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
03.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gen Digital Inc.: Gen Employees Volunteer Across Europe To Support Sustainability and Animal Welfare

Through the Genovators program, teams in Prague and Dublin gave back by lending a hand at MetroFarm and DSPCA.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / At Gen, giving back to the communities where we live and work is part of who we are. Recently, our Genovators - a grassroots, employee-led group driving innovation and engagement - stepped outside the office and into their local communities.

In Prague, our Genovators rolled up their sleeves at MetroFarm, spending the day helping with sustainable farming activities, connecting as a team, and supporting an organization dedicated to greener urban living.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Genovators volunteered at the DSPCA, one of Ireland's leading animal welfare charities. The team contributed their time to support the DSPCA's mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need.

These volunteer efforts highlight the passion of our people and our commitment to making a positive impact - from sustainability and the environment to animal welfare and beyond.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen Digital Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gen Digital Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen Digital Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gen-employees-volunteer-across-europe-to-support-sustainability-a-1081340

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
