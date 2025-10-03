Gen Digital Inc.: Gen Employees Volunteer Across Europe To Support Sustainability and Animal Welfare

Through the Genovators program, teams in Prague and Dublin gave back by lending a hand at MetroFarm and DSPCA.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / At Gen, giving back to the communities where we live and work is part of who we are. Recently, our Genovators - a grassroots, employee-led group driving innovation and engagement - stepped outside the office and into their local communities.

In Prague, our Genovators rolled up their sleeves at MetroFarm, spending the day helping with sustainable farming activities, connecting as a team, and supporting an organization dedicated to greener urban living.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Genovators volunteered at the DSPCA, one of Ireland's leading animal welfare charities. The team contributed their time to support the DSPCA's mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need.

These volunteer efforts highlight the passion of our people and our commitment to making a positive impact - from sustainability and the environment to animal welfare and beyond.



