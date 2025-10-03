Anzeige
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
03.10.25 | 10:08
0,178 Euro
+9,63 % +0,016
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,19115:25
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 15:12 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting in Minesto AB (publ) was held today, 3 October 2025, at MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg. Chairperson of the General Meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolution was resolved upon at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution from 16 September 2025 on an issue of new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

The Board of Directors' complete proposal is available on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/report-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-minesto-ab,c4245322

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/4245322/3704173.pdf

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Minesto AB

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/report-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-minesto-ab-302574784.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
