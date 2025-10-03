Almadex Minerals Ltd.: Almadex Announces TSXV Approval of Option Agreement and Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "DEX") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's previously announced Option-Joint venture exploration agreement with Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar") whereby Azucar has the option to acquire a 60% interest in three of Almadex's wholly owned blocks of claims in Nevada, the Pilot, Confusion Hills and Red Ring prospect (see press release dated May 1, 2025).

The Company also announces that Douglas McDonald has resigned from all his roles in the Company, including as Director and Executive Vice President, effective October 2, 2025 but will continue in an advisory role to support related succession initiatives and ongoing business activities.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

