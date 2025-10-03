Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A14X2Z | ISIN: CA0202833053 | Ticker-Symbol: A4E1
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 12:14
0,161 Euro
-1,83 % -0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
12 Leser
Almaden Minerals Ltd.: Almaden Announces Management Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; OTCQB: AAUAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas McDonald as President and CEO. Morgan Poliquin has been appointed Vice Chair of the Company.

Doug joined Almaden in 2014 as Vice President Corporate Development and was subsequently appointed Executive Vice President in 2021. He has over 25 years of experience in the resources and foreign trade and resource policy arenas. Prior to joining Almaden, Doug was Vice President, Investment Banking with Salman Partners Inc., a leading independent, resource-focused investment dealer. He also spent six years as a Foreign Service officer with the Canadian government, where he worked in Canada and abroad on international trade policy matters. Doug graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Masters of Applied Science degree specializing in mineral economics. Over the past several years, Doug has been intimately involved in managing the Company's response to the actions of the Mexican government.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"J. Duane Poliquin"
J. Duane Poliquin
Chair
Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Contact Information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadenminerals.com
http://www.almadenminerals.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
