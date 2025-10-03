Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 14:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Talon Capital Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or About October 8, 2025

Houston, TX, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talon Capital Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about Wednesday, October 8, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.

The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "TLNC" and "TLNCW", respectively. Any units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "TLNCU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Each holder of units will need to have its broker contact Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on September 8, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Cohen and Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the unit separation, the trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq and the Company's search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the Company will ultimately complete an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus for the Company's initial public offering and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Talon Capital Corp.
www.Talon-Cap.com
Charles Leykum
Charlie@talon-cap.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.