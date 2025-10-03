Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
PR Newswire
03.10.2025 15:36 Uhr
DoubleLine Foresees Further Treasury Yield Curve Steepening, Risk of Elevated Term Premium

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Treasury yield curve, DoubleLine Global Bond Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell writes in a new research paper, likely will steepen further under the effects of both federal funds rate cuts on short-term interest rates and fiscal pressures elevating the term premium embedded in longer-term Treasury yields.

DoubleLine Logo

The paper, titled "Yield Curve Steepening in the Near Term, Risk of Higher Term Premium Further Out," can be downloaded here: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/DoubleLine_Yield-Curve-Term-Premium_September-2025.pdf

"In this cycle and beyond," Mr. Campbell writes, DoubleLine's "investment team will remain vigilant for upward fiscal, monetary and political pressures that risk escalating the term premium embedded in Treasury rates. For reasons which I'll outline below, political gridlock in Washington, D.C., including the Oct. 1 shutdown of nonessential government operations, does not alter this outlook."

The key risk "to the steepener trade," according to Mr. Campbell, "would be a change in the Fed's balance sheet policy. In June 2022, the Fed resumed engaged in QT by reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and Agency mortgage-backed securities…. To date, the Fed has maintained a resolute focus on a careful balancing of inflation and employment mandates. However, given the policy preferences aggressively pursued by the White House, the possibility one day of a politicized Fed bent on yield curve control cannot be dismissed for the future."

Mr. Campbell joined DoubleLine in 2013. He oversees the firm's Global Sovereign Debt team and serves as a Portfolio Manager of the DoubleLine Emerging Markets Local Currency and Global Bond strategies. He is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics and International Business, as well as a B.A. in English, from Pennsylvania State University. Mr. Campbell holds an M.A. in Mathematics, with a focus on Mathematical Finance, from Boston University.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at info@doubleline.com. In addition to its headquarters in Tampa, FL, and an office in Los Angeles, DoubleLine has offices in Dubai, London and Tokyo. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at media@doubleline.com.

DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/752903/DoubleLine_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doubleline-foresees-further-treasury-yield-curve-steepening-risk-of-elevated-term-premium-302574556.html

