Advanced Mobile Wound Care Warns Patients: Medicare Advantage Plans May Cost More and Deliver Less

During Open Enrollment, healthcare experts urge patients to understand the critical differences between Medicare Advantage and Traditional Medicare with a Supplement.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / As Medicare Open Enrollment begins, Advanced Mobile Wound Care is urging seniors and their families to take a closer look at Medicare Advantage plans before signing up. While heavily marketed as "all-in-one" coverage at a lower monthly premium, these plans often come with hidden costs, limited networks, and delays in care that can place patients at risk.

"On the surface, Medicare Advantage sounds convenient. One card, bundled benefits, and a lower monthly premium," said Dr. Eric Gruenberger, Medical Director at Advanced Mobile Wound Care. "But the reality is, those savings disappear quickly when patients need specialists, hospital stays, or advanced treatments. Worse, their care is often delayed or denied because of strict pre-authorization requirements and narrow provider networks."

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, out-of-pocket maximums for Medicare Advantage plans can be as high as $9,350 in 2025. By contrast, Traditional Medicare combined with a Medigap Supplement typically results in more predictable costs, no referral requirements, and nationwide access to any provider who accepts Medicare.

Real-World Impact on Patients

To illustrate the differences, Advanced Mobile Wound Care analyzed a common patient scenario: a 69-year-old diabetic woman who develops a foot ulcer during the year. Under Medicare Advantage, her total annual costs would average $5,620-compared to $4,954 with Traditional Medicare and a Supplement. See the detailed cost analysis here breaking estimated costs for 2025 down between Medicare Advantage and Medicare + Medigap G coverage.

"Non-healing wounds are just one example of why unrestricted access to specialists matters," said Dr. Gruenberger. "Patients with Advantage plans often face red tape that slows down treatment, and with wounds, delays can literally mean the difference between healing and long-term complications."

The Bottom Line

While Medicare Advantage is marketed as the "cheaper" option, experts caution that patients should carefully evaluate their long-term healthcare needs. "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," added Dr. Gruenberger. "Traditional Medicare with a Supplement puts patients and their doctors, not insurance companies, in control of care."

About Advanced Mobile Wound Care

Advanced Mobile Wound Care is a physician-led mobile clinic providing expert wound care services throughout South Carolina. With a focus on advanced therapies, seamless patient care, and community-first healthcare solutions, our mission is to bring high-quality, specialized wound treatment directly to patients in need.

Media Contact: Xavier Pearson, Practice Administrator

Phone: 864-519-0121

Email: hello@woundcenteronwheels.com

Website: advancedmobilewoundcaresc.com

SOURCE: Advanced Mobile Wound Care

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/advanced-mobile-wound-care-warns-patients-medicare-advantage-plans-ma-1081261