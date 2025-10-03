JFK Millennium Partners: Icelandair Joins JFK Terminal 6 for Operations in 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and Icelandair, the leading carrier of Iceland, today announced that Icelandair has selected T6 for its future operations at JFK. Icelandair joins partner airline JetBlue, Air Canada, Aer Lingus, ANA, Avianca, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Condor, Frontier, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Norse, and SWISS as the 15th international airline that will make T6 its new home at JFK when the terminal opens to passengers in 2026.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and?New Jersey's $19 billion?transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Icelandair passengers can look forward to T6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates, and seamless connectivity to Icelandair's partner, JetBlue. Additional features include 100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

Icelandair currently operates up to twice-daily service to Reykjavik, Iceland, on aircraft with a two-cabin configuration. Thanks to the airline's strategic partnership with JetBlue, passengers traveling on both airlines can take advantage of quick connections between the new T6 and JetBlue's Terminal 5, which will be connected when the terminal opens.

"Icelandair has been an outstanding long-term partner at T7, and we're excited to write our next chapter together at the new T6," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. "As a leading international airline, Icelandair shares our commitment to sustainability and creating a memorable guest experience, and we can't wait to open our doors to their passengers on our first day of operations."

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners - a consortium that is led by Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit: https://www.portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-6.html

About Icelandair

With an extensive route network, Icelandair uses the unique geographical location of Iceland as a hub midway between Europe and North America, offering direct flights to around 60 destinations. Additional to the international route network, Icelandair operates a domestic network in Iceland, an airfreight and logistics business as well as aircraft leasing and consulting services.

Since its foundation in 1937, Icelandair has steadily expanded its route network and, in 2024, transported 4.7 million passengers to 55 destinations in Europe and North America and employed around 3,600 full-time employees. Icelandair is a publicly traded company, listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

