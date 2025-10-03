MANAUS, Brazil" Oct 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Moto Honda da Amazonia Ltda. (HDA), Honda's subsidiary for the production and sales of motorcycles and power products in Brazil, will invest approximately 1.6 billion reais over four years from 2026 to 2029 in its Manaus plant (Manaus, Amazonas State) to meet the growing demand in Brazil's motorcycle market.HDA's Manaus plant began operations in 1976, and currently produces 19 models ranging from 110cc to 1100cc with an annual production capacity of 1.4 million units. In addition to the Brazilian market, HDA exports to 17 countries including the United States, Australia, and Mexico, with cumulative production exceeding 31 million units to date.In recent years, Brazil's motorcycle market has expanded rapidly, driven not only by increased demand for personal transportation but also by growing commercial needs such as delivery services.To meet the anticipated continued growth in demand, HDA will implement several initiatives from 2026 to 2029, including the expansion of production line capacity through the introduction of new equipment, optimizing production processes by modifying line layouts, and improving internal factory logistics. This will establish a framework to respond more swiftly and flexibly to market changes, increased demand, and future product lineup expansions. By 2026, production capacity is projected to expand to 1.6 million units, creating approximately 350 new jobs.Arata Ichinose, HDA President"Honda believes in Brazil's potential and continues its commitment to the sustainable development of local communities. Through nearly 50 years of production in Manaus, Amazonas, we have earned the deep trust of the Brazilian people by providing high-quality products and supporting their daily mobility. This new investment reaffirms Honda's unwavering belief in Brazil, its business partners, and the domestic market. We will continue to place our customers at the center of our business, prioritizing sustained growth, job creation, and meeting the needs and expectations of Brazilian consumers as we strive to further strengthen our operations."Moto Honda da Amazonia Ltda. overviewEstablished: July 1975 (Production commenced: November 1976)Head Office: Manaus, Amazonas StateCapital: 2.14 billion reaisInvestment ratio: Honda South America Ltda. 100%Representative: Arata Ichinose, PresidentBusiness scope: Manufacturing and sales of motorcycles and power productsProduction capacity: 1.4 million units/yearProduction models: CG160, Biz125, POP110i, NXR160 Bros, XRE190, Elite125, ADV160,PCX160, CB300F Twister, CRF300F, XRE300 Sahara, XR300L Tornado,Hornet500, NX500, CB650R, NC750X, CRF1100, CB1000, TRX420Number of Employees: Approximately 9,000 (as of October 2025)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.