Asset Performance Management Market worth $3.55 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Asset Performance Management Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size anticipated to rise from about USD 2.16 billion in 2025 to USD 3.55 billion by 2030, featuring a CAGR of 10.5%.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Asset Performance Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2.16 billion

USD 2.16 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.55 billion

USD 3.55 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 10.5%

10.5% Segments covered: Offering, Asset Type, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical

Offering, Asset Type, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical Region Highlight: North America is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72801714

Asset performance management (APM) has transformed industrial operations by embedding capabilities such as predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and advanced analytics into enterprise asset strategies. These innovations enable organizations to detect anomalies early, optimize maintenance schedules, and extend asset lifecycles while reducing costly downtime. By integrating machine learning models, IoT-enabled sensors, and digital twins, APM platforms deliver continuous insights into asset health and performance, ensuring greater operational reliability and efficiency. Enterprises benefit from improved safety compliance, lower maintenance costs, and more effective resource allocation, especially in asset-intensive industries such as energy, utilities, transportation, and manufacturing. Unifying asset data across diverse systems provides a single source of truth, strengthening decision-making and aligning maintenance strategies with business objectives. This approach empowers organizations to maximize return on capital investments, improve productivity, and maintain competitiveness by ensuring that assets operate efficiently throughout their lifecycle.

Among solutions, sustainability & emission management is set to register the largest market share during the forecast period

Sustainability & emission management are becoming strategic priorities in the Asset Performance Management Market as regulatory pressure, investor demands, and corporate ESG goals force enterprises to better measure, reduce, and report carbon footprints. New vendors can capture market share by offering systems that automate emission monitoring, integrate energy consumption data, and generate auditable reporting, aligned with Scope 1, 2, and increasingly Scope 3. An illustrative deal is ABB's press release of August 2024 acquisition of Germany-based Födisch Group, which strengthened ABB's capabilities in continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), enhancing its measurement & analytics portfolio in response to stricter environmental regulations. Another case is Schneider Electric's September 2024 launch of Zeigo Activate Lite, a freemium version of its emissions management SaaS platform that enables users to calculate baselines, set decarbonization targets, and track Scope 1 and 2 emissions. These moves show that customers demand accessible tools that not only monitor emissions but also push for actionable insights and transparency. For emerging vendors, the opportunity is to provide modular emission-monitoring hardware, data pipelines for utility/energy usage, dashboards compliant with reporting standards, and subscription models tied to emission reductions. Vendors who deliver fast deployment, strong interoperability with energy and asset systems, and auditing features will win in sustainability-driven APM procurement.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72801714

Among implementation & support services, managed services are poised to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The managed services are expected to showcase the highest CAGR in the Asset Performance Management Market. Managed services in the APM market encompass continuous monitoring, system updates, data processing, alerting, and maintenance of the platform itself, often offered as an ongoing subscription. Customers benefit when they do not have high internal capacity for analytics, reliability engineering, or system operations. One illustrative move is Emerson's May 2024 introduction of a managed APM service plan for rotating equipment, which includes sensor provisioning, cloud analytics, and regular reporting to reduce unexpected failures, as stated in the press release of the company. Managed services appeal particularly to mid-market and asset-intensive customers seeking lower upfront costs and predictable ongoing fees. Vendors can succeed by building remote monitoring centers, offering tiered service levels (from basic alerting to complete diagnosis and recommendations), and ensuring SLAs around uptime, false positives, and response times. Key enablers include scalable data infrastructure, diagnostic model maintenance, and strong customer communication channels. With managed services, assets' health is maintained proactively, reducing lifecycle cost and downtime, while vendors obtain recurring revenue.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period

The North American asset performance management (APM) market is becoming increasingly attractive for new and emerging vendors as regulatory mandates and industrial transformation converge. In November 2024, the Canadian government released a press statement and introduced draft regulations requiring the oil and gas sector to cut emissions by up to 35% compared to 2019 levels, a measure that is accelerating the adoption of predictive monitoring and optimization tools to improve asset reliability while ensuring compliance. In March 2024, the US Environmental Protection Agency finalized new emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles under Phase 3 GHG rules, compelling manufacturers and transportation operators to invest in asset efficiency, lifecycle management, and real-time diagnostics to meet stricter sustainability and performance requirements. These shifts are opening opportunities for APM providers to deliver solutions that integrate IoT, advanced analytics, and digital twin technologies tailored to the operational and regulatory needs of asset-intensive industries. By focusing on compliance-driven features, modular deployment, and partnerships with OEMs and cloud platforms, new entrants can establish strong footholds in energy, utilities, and transport sectors. The region's combination of stringent regulations, modernization initiatives, and demand for operational resilience positions North America as one of the most attractive markets for innovative APM vendors.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=72801714

Top Key Companies in Asset Performance Management Market:

The major players in the Asset Performance Management Market include GE Vernova (US), AVEVA (UK), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Fluke (US), Emerson (US), Rockwell Automation (US), and Honeywell (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Map Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Enterprise Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030

EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Law Enforcement Software Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Insurance Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates onAsset Performance Management Companies andAsset Performance Management Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asset-performance-management-market-worth-3-55-billion-by-2030--marketsandmarkets-302574606.html